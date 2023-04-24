WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The theatric experience, “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” will be coming to Packard Music Hall on November 17.

The live show will have auditions for guests who wish to go on stage and play the game. It promises to give contestants an experience as close to the show as possible.

Contestants will be selected from the audience, just like in the television show, and can win prizes like trips to Paris and Hawaii, as well as up to $10,000 in cash. There will also be audience games, so everyone can play.

VIP packages are available online, giving fans early access, premier seats, pre-show lounge access and the opportunity to spin the wheel for a picture.

Hosts for the event have yet to be announced.

For tickets and information, visit their website.