SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Wheatland Tube in Mercer County is hiring.

Production workers are being sought for the steel manufacturer.

An on-site hiring event is scheduled for Thursday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PA Career Link Mercer County, 217 W. State St., Sharon, Pa.

The jobs include incentives, paid time off, affordable medical coverage, no-expense vision and dental coverage, 401K, tuition reimbursement, scholarships and an employee assistance program, among other perks.

Wheatland Tube has been in the Vally for decades. It is now a division of Zekelman Industries, the largest independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America, according to the company’s website.