HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- Starting on Monday, the borough of Wheatland will officially merge with the city of Hermitage.

Residents from both voted yes to the merger in November 2022.

Since then, city and borough officials have been working hard to ensure a smooth transition. One hang-up for some is about the new zoning proposals.

The proposed map divides Wheatland into residential, industrial, and a mixed-use buffer zone.

Another public hearing on the zoning ordinance will be on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. at the city building.