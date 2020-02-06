Wheatland Borough in Mercer County could become part of Hermitage

The two communities are thinking about merging but voters would have the final say

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Hermitage and Wheatland are looking to possibly merge — the Borough of Wheatland would become part of the City of Hermitage.

The plan is to conduct a study to investigate the advantages and disadvantages.

The merger would only happen if both communities would benefit.

Voters would have the final say on a potential merger.

A merger would not affect the school districts.

Hermitage currently provides police and street maintenance services to Wheatland, along with the administration of housing rehabilitation programs.

In 2017, Hermitage’s population was 15,535 and Wheatland’s was 591.