CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A day after watching the district’s 7-mill bond issue go down to defeat, Canfield Superintendent Joe Knoll said a number of tough decisions need to be made now including whether or not to leave that same measure on the Special Election ballot in Aug.

“And that conversation is gonna happen next week at our board meeting,” said Knoll.

The levy would have provided nearly $108 million to replace a pair of elementary buildings and the district’s century-old middle school creating a campus setting on farmland off Leffingwell Road. The bond would also pay for renovations at the high school. But voters beat down the issue by a nearly three-to-one margin.

“There’s a lot of people out there that have a lot of unanswered questions, still have a lot of concerns and so on, and some of this could have been taken care of in advance,” said Canfield resident Dennis Wingard.

Knoll said he’ll recommend taking a step back.

“I think moving forward that the board decides not to put something on Aug. and kinda like re-calibrate,” said Knoll.

Despite the lopsided outcome, some of the parents leading the opposition are not celebrating.

“This is really not a win-lose situation. Ultimately it comes down to this has to be the beginning of a collaboration,” said Canfield resident Courtney Larson.

For starters, both the superintendent and the opponents say the school board and voters need to understand the reasons why so many people said “no” on Tuesday.

“We have to take time to listen to one another and really engage one another because we all have differences of opinion,” said Larson.

“They want input. They want transparency. They want their concerns heard,” said Wingard.

Things both agree need to happen before voters will get onboard.