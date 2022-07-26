YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you drive down Jacobs Road on the East Side of Youngstown and across the bridge, you may notice that McKelvey Lake has less water in it than normal.

This is due to repair work that is being done to the dam, according to Second Ward Councilman Jimmy Hughes.

Hughes says the lake will be lower by at least six feet while the work is being done. He said the work on the dam actually began months ago, but it’s more noticeable now to people driving by because the water is now being drained.

In 2020, it was announced that the city of Youngstown would buy the lake from Aqua Ohio because it no longer had need of it. However, there was work that needed to be done, and the agreement was that Aqua would carry that out before the sale.

“Part of the agreement was that Aqua will fix it up to modern-day standards. Aqua is spending about $1.5 million,” said Aqua Ohio spokesperson Jeff LaRue in 2020.

On Oak Street Extension, you can see where a part of the lake is completely dry and there are turtles walking around in the mud. There is also trash and debris on the lake floor.

WKBN Photo by Joe Gorman

This view from the east side of the Jacobs Road Bridge shows several feet of shoreline visible since draining has begun on the lake. (WKBN Joe Gorman)

This rusted pipe at McKelvey Lake is now exposed since the process of draining the lake began. This view is from the east side of the Jacobs Road Bridge. WKBN Joe Gorman).

Several feet of the far shore at McKelvey Lake are now visible since draining has begun on the lake. This view is from the bridge on Jacobs Road. (WKBN Joe Gorman)

Turtle swimming in shallow water (Jennifer Rodriguez)

View from Oak Street Ext. (Jennifer Rodriguez)

Several people were seen fishing at the lake. Others who drove by slowed down or stopped to grab some photos, a few of them saying they’ve never seen the water so low.

One Youngstown Police Officer who was at the lake said he’s gone diving more than 40 times in the lake over the years and haven’t seen it this low in 30 years.

It’s not certain how long the work will take to complete the repairs, but Hughes says this is one of the last steps in the process.