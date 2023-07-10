Ohio (WKBN) – Monday is an important deadline for Ohio voters. It is the last day to register to vote before the August Special Election.

There is only one thing on the ballot come next month, but it is a decision that would create a major change to the state constitution.

Known as Issue 1, the most significant change would be requiring that a ballot initiative win 60% of the vote to pass. Since 1912, the requirement has been a simple majority.

Issue 1 would also require that any initiative petition filed on or after January 1, 2024 with the secretary of state proposing to amend the Ohio constitution be signed by at least 5% of the eligible voters of each county in the state.

Plus,it would specify that additional signatures may not be added to an initiative petition filed with the secretary of state on or after Jan. 1, 2024, proposing to amend the Ohio constitution.

Those opposing the change say it could potentially determine the fate of an abortion rights amendment. Those supporting Issue 1 say it keeps outside interest groups out of state laws.

On August 8th registered voters will have a change to decide.

If you have not done so already, Monday is the final day to register to vote in the special election. Tuesday, early voting will begin.

In order to vote, you will need a valid form of photo ID when you head to the polls.