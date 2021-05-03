What you need to know for Election Day

There are several key races and issues we'll be keeping an eye on

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Ohio.

There are several key races and issues we’ll be keeping an eye on, including four school levies. Three are renewals and one is for additional money.

Liberty Schools is looking for a 2.5 mills permanent improvements levy. It would last for five years and cover things like building maintenance.

The owner of a 100,000 house would pay about $87 more a year in taxes.

In Champion, the district is asking voters to renew a 1.5 mills school levy.

In Mahoning County, two communities are voting on levies.

Sebring is asking voters to renew a 1 percent income tax.

Voters in Struthers will decide on a 6.9 mills school expenses tax.

In Youngstown, three Democratic candidates are seeking the nomination to run for mayor in the fall.

They include the incumbent Mayor Tito Brown, current councilman Julius Oliver and Ryan Kelly.

If you plan to vote in person Tuesday, polls in Ohio will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

(This report does not represent all the issues and races in Ohio’s primary)