YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Wean Park is being transformed as crews are building a stage to prepare for this year’s Y-Live concert, and First News spoke with event organizers to get the latest need-to-know information for the event.

Kid Rock is the headliner for this year’s Y-Live, with special guests Lee Brice and Buckcherry. The concert is set to start at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Y-Live leaders say they have already sold over 20,000 tickets. For mobile ticket holders, the venue advises that you add your tickets to your Apple Wallet or Android Passbook before coming to the event as no screenshots will be accepted. Those with physical tickets are advised to have tickets in hand before getting in line for expediency purposes.

Event managers say there are very few tickets remaining, and those are mostly on the lawn. For those who have lawn seats, you are able to bring chairs, although they must be out of the bag for security purposes. The chair must have a seat no higher than 16″ off the ground with a back no higher than 36″ in total height. A standard beach chair is recommended, as no plastic, wooden, folding chairs or any other style of chair will be permitted.

Wean Park Bag Policy states only clear and see-through bags no larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ and clutches no larger than 8.5″x 5.5″x 1″ will be permitted. Exceptions may be made for medical bags or diaper bags.

Prohibited items include: bags not fitting within the above requirements, binocular cases, wallet chains, chair bags, professional cameras, coolers, seat cushions, umbrellas, strollers, laser pointers, food and beverage of any kind, and weapons of any kind. Animals are not allowed at the venue either, with the exception of service animals.

The venue has sold out of all pre-paid parking. All non-prepaid, day-of-show parking is available at Youngstown State University’s Wick Avenue Parking Deck for $10 cash only.

First News spoke with Phoebe Breckenridge, director of marketing for JAC Management Group, which is promoting the concert, on where to go for parking.

“You have to head to YSU’s Wick Avenue Parking Deck. The YSU’s parking staff will get you parked there, and then we have shuttles running all night from there to the site. Parking opens at 4 o’clock. Give yourself plenty of time, gates open at 5:30.”

The shuttle will pick up drivers up from Wick Parking Deck and drop them off at the Mocha House. It will run from 4 p.m. through midnight.

For those driving in the area, Market Street and South Avenue bridges will be closed at approximately 6:30 p.m., so an alternate route may be necessary.

Breckenridge says for those using ride-share services, the best place to be dropped off is A&C Beverage.

For anyone who may have safety concerns, Breckenridge said security will be present.

“We’ve got state-of-the-art security. If anyone was here last year, they know it was the safest place in downtown,” Breckenridge said. “There’ll be security up front, there’ll be cops involved and the perimeter will be secure.”

Y-Live has expanded its merchandise and vendor selection this year as well and advises concertgoers to bring cash to help minimize wait times.

Organizers plan to use this year’s event to continue giving back to the community. Last year’s event raised nearly $35,000 for local non-profit groups, including a $10,000 contribution to the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley in support of its Success After 6 program.