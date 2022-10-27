YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The leaves are falling fast now all around the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys.

Youngstown is starting its leaf pickup program this week. If you bag the leaves, put them by the curb, and schedule a pickup, the city will come and get them. There is no automatic pickup. You have to call Green Youngstown and tell them your leaves are bagged and by the curb.

The program is on Saturdays only for the next four weeks. The leaves must be put in paper bags since they’re taken to a landscaper for composting.

“Basically, we can only pick up the paper bags because they do not empty the leaves at the Recycle Center. The paper bags are recyclable as well. So basically everything is shredded. If you have plastic, they’re not going to take them. We cannot take them because they don’t want to mix the plastic with the paper or the leaves,” said Bob Burke with Green Youngstown.

The city has handed out all of its paper bags. You can use a brown paper grocery bag. That will work. Call Green Youngstown to schedule your leaf pickup at 330-744-7526.