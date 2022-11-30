CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium has released its Code of Conduct, including a list of what people can and can’t bring into the stadium, for the upcoming OHSAA championship football games this weekend.

Three local teams will try to take home the championship this weekend: South Range, Canfield, and Warren JFK.

The full list of permitted and prohibited items is listed below. It is subject to change.

Permitted:

• Binoculars

• Blankets (carried in or approved bag ONLY)

• Cameras are permitted but the images cannot be commercially used

• Cowbells

• Wheelchairs, motorized medical scooters and valid medical devices

• Personal clutch bags no larger than 4.5”x 6.5”

• Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags smaller than 12”x 6” x 12”

• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags

Prohibited:

• Aerosol cans

• Alcoholic beverages

• Animals (except service animals for those with disabilities)

• Bags that are not clear

• Balloons (air & helium)

• Beach balls

• Book bags to include cinch bags

• Bottle caps

• Cans, bottles, bottled or boxed liquids

• Commercial audio/video recording equipment and tripods

• Confetti or glitter

• Coolers of any kind, including small soft-pack coolers

• Diaper bags

• Duffle bags

• Drones

• Fireworks or missile-like objects

• Food or drink

• Frisbees

• Ice chests

• Illegal substances

• Knives

• Large purses

• Laser lights & pointers

• Mace/pepper spray

• Noisemaking devices (milk jugs or other containers with rocks, air horns, bullhorns, etc.)

• Plastic bottles

• Powders and similar substances (dyes, talcum, baby powders, flour, etc.)

• Selfie sticks (all types)

• Signage (political, advertising, derogatory)

• Sticks, poles, bats or clubs

• Strollers

• Thermoses

• Tobacco products to include cigarettes, e-cigarettes, vaping, dip tobacco

• T-shirts or clothing items with vulgar language or phrasing

• Umbrellas

• Unmanned and Remote Controlled Aircraft Systems (drones) are strictly prohibited.

As far as inappropriate conduct, fans are encouraged to report inappropriate behavior to the nearest usher, and stadium staff will intervene when necessary, according to a news release from the stadium.

Smoking and all other tobacco products including cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, smoking devices, vaping devices, and dip tobacco are prohibited inside all areas of the stadium.

All exits are final. There will be no reentry.

We’ll have crews at all three games with live scoring and complete coverage at wkbn.com.