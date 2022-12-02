YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Did you see the meteor last night? A lot of people across the country did.

The American Meteor Society said it received more than 200 reports of this large meteor. Most were from Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, but reports came in from Ontario, Michigan and Tennessee and many other states.

A researcher at Cleveland State researcher Jay Reynolds said the large meteor is called a “Bolide”

“Twice a year in our region, we can see something like this. These are not the most visible because they only last three to five seconds, and some people don’t even believe that they are seeing it or they’re driving their car and they point it out and that’s it,” he said.

Reynolds added that the winter months are great for sighting shooting stars, planets and much more.

“The stars are very bright right now because we are heading into the winter constellation, which is the brightest of all four seasons,” Reynolds said. “We see constellations Orion, and we also see the brightest stars.”