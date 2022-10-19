(WKBN) – The American Academy of Pediatrics has new sleep guidelines to prevent SIDS, or sudden infant death syndrome.

Here are three main points: your infant must sleep on his back, the bed has to be flat, and there should be no soft bedding in the crib.

“It’s really important, because a lot of incidences of SIDS, or sudden infant death syndrome, are related to overheating, suffocation, getting wrapped up in bedding,” said Dr. Gina Robinson, of the Cleveland Clinic.

There were a few updates: no car seats, strollers, swings or infant carriers for routine sleep.

Parents can sleep in the same room, but the baby should stay in the bassinet. That’s OK for six months.

And, don’t use devices that claim to reduce the risk of SIDS. They can give you a false sense of security.