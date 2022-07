YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown Police want to make you aware of rules for this Saturday’s Y-Live Luke Bryan concert.

There will be no parking or standing on the Market Street & South Avenue Bridges. Both will be closed from 6:45 p.m. until midnight.

Downtown parking is only going to be accessible with presold passes. All non-prepaid day of parking will be available at the Wick Parking Deck at YSU.



You will not be able to park on the street.