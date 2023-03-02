EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- Thursday is a busy day in Columbiana County.

Erin Brockovich is returning to investigate town wells and hold a Justice Town Hall meeting.

The meeting is happening at 3:30 p.m. in Columbiana. You can register for the event on the East Palestine for Justice website.

There will be another FEMA update at 4 p.m. Thursday. At Wednesday’s press conference, DeWine announced he and leaders of Norfolk Southern and CSX have created a plan for first responders to be trained in derailments. He says there will be an announcement about the program in the future and added that $800,000 in grants will be provided for hazardous materials training.

Tonight at 6 p.m. there will be an EPA-led open house at the East Palestine High School.

EPA team members will tell you more about federal and state response efforts at this public meeting. First News will be at the meeting and bring you details.