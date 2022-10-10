(WKBN) – With warm, damp weather many people are noticing mushrooms popping up in their yards. For pet owners, this can be particularly dangerous.

“If a dog eats a mushroom, we say to assume the worst,” said Dr. Maureen Altman, owner of North Memorial Animal Hospital.

Altman says if your dog, or other pet, ingests a wild mushroom, you should be immediately concerned. If you suspect your dog may have eaten some, but aren’t sure, you should look out for some warning signs.

“It can be anything from vomiting, diarrhea, upset stomach, to liver disease, to kidney disease, to neurologic issues, so it can be mild vomiting that just clears up on its own within a day to something much, much more serious. I mean some dogs will die no matter what you do if they eat some of these really toxic mushrooms,” Altman said.

Altman says symptoms can start anywhere between 15 minutes to 24 hours after your pet eats the toxic mushroom.

“It can affect anything from the intestinal tract, with vomiting and diarrhea to death and it’s really difficult to know what you’re dealing with unless you happen to see them eat that mushroom or see others like it out in the yard,” she said.

The North American Mycological Association helps people identify different types of mushrooms and whether or not they’re toxic.

If your pet does eat a mushroom, you should contact your veterinarian as soon as possible. It’s also important to take a sample or photo of the mushroom to be able to identify what they ate.

Altman says if you have pets and you see mushrooms in your yard, you should pick them out as soon as you’re able to.

There are ways to prevent and get rid of mushrooms without calling out a professional service.