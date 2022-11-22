YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Whether you are frying or roasting, cooking a turkey comes with a lot of grease and drippings. But what are you supposed to do with it?

Never pour it down the drain, or you could end up with clogged pipes or worse. That’s advice from Aqua Water. Instead, pour the warm (never hot) grease into a metal can, wait for it to cool and put it in the trash.

Make sure you keep strainers in your sink to catch any loose food and make sure to scrap dishes with food into the garbage before putting dishes in the sink.

Garbage disposal systems do not keep fat, oil and grease out of your plumbing or prevent clogs. These things can go down the drain as a liquid but they solidify and can completely block your pipes, causing a raw sewage backup and overflows in the streets.