What to do if you lost or found a dog scared away by fireworks

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Now that the holiday weekend is over, animal shelters and agencies across the area say phones have been ringing off the hook. People are calling, looking for pets that may have run off during the fireworks.

Animal Charity works with the Mahoning County Dog Warden. It’s taken in almost 20 animals and gotten about a dozen calls every hour since Friday.

If you’ve found or lost an animal, it’s best to call the dog warden before anyone else.

“A lot of times if someone finds a stray and they just take them to the closest shelter, then the owner has to call 50 million places,” said Jane MacMurchy, Animal Charity coordinator. “We’re always trying to educate people, if you find a stray dog, take them directly to the Mahoning County Dog Warden so they can be the hub.”

If you lost your pet over the weekend, there are some tips to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“If your dog did get out and you got them back, get them an identification collar, stay indoors with them, don’t let them out by themselves unattended, off of a leash, even if you have a fenced-in backyard,” MacMurchy said.

If you lost a pet and haven’t found them yet, don’t give up hope.

Phone numbers for area dog wardens: