What to do if you lose your vaccine card

(WKBN) – Deadlines are approaching for showing COVID-19 vaccine proof at schools and local businesses, but what do you do if you lose that all-important vaccine card?

There’s no need to worry because whoever gave you the COVID-19 vaccine has that information on record.

Laura Fauss, from the Columbiana County Health Department, said all you have to do is call your vaccine provider, and you can get a new card.

“The vaccine card was developed just for convenience. You can actually get a vaccine record from anybody that has access to the state vaccine database. That would be the person who provided the vaccine to you, possibly your primary care provider, or health departments.”

It should be noted, if you got your vaccine somewhere that isn’t a health office, like the county fairgrounds, you can’t get your new card there. Your best bet would be to get that record from the depqartment that administered the vaccine at that location.