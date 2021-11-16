What Thanksgiving drivers can expect at the pump this year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This year, only 32% of Americans say they will hit the road over Thanksgiving and many of them are citing gas prices as the reason why.

According to Gas Buddy, the number of people saying they will drive over the holiday has declined by 35% compared to last year, and in 2019, 65% of Americans said they would travel over Thanksgiving.

You would think the pandemic is driving those numbers, too, but 75% of Americans said it has no bearing on their travel plans, according to Gas Buddy. Last year, 46% said it had no bearing. Yet, even less are traveling this year compared to 2020.

The national average of gasoline is projected to decline to $3.35 a gallon on Thanksgiving Day, but it’s still among the highest we’ve seen in years.

Hanging in the balance, which could change everything, is a remote chance that should oil suddenly surge, gas prices could quickly follow and potentially beat 2012’s record for the most expensive national average ever for Thanksgiving Day at $3.44 per gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

Gas prices are keeping people at home regardless of the holiday. Fifty percent of Americans say they are driving less overall this year and 78% said it would take lower gas prices to get them back out on the road.