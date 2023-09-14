COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN)- The Ohio Senate Committee on Rail Safety has released its report, recommending several changes to the industry.

The goal is to avoid another disaster like the one we saw in East Palestine in February.

The committee made nine recommendations in its report, including a push for the Federal Railway Safety Act to pass in Congress. This establishes a clear and concise chain of command when emergencies happen and provides additional resources for training volunteer fire and EMS workers.

The report also calls for long-term soil and water testing in East Palestine and funding a report on agriculture in the area near the derailment, requiring rail companies to install more rail-side detectors. and have a minimum two-person crew on freight trains.