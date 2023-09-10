SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — A Valley native returned to his hometown Sunday evening to do what he does best: To make people laugh.

Bob Golub is a stand-up comedian living in Los Angeles but who’s originally from Sharon. He returned Sunday night to perform at the Apollo Maennerchor Club.

Golub says he got into comedy because he grew up with very little and as one of eight kids. He says they had to “rag on each other” to get through life.

Golub also started a stand-up comedy show years ago for deaf and hard-of-hearing people.

“For me, that’s really what it’s all about — making people feel good, because when you laugh, the mind works a certain way and I think it heals,” Golub said.

Golub says his legacy is going to be the films he’s in — most notably the classic “Goodfellas.” He also guest-stars in the shows “Pretty Little Liars” and “Good Trouble.”