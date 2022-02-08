(WKBN) — There’s still a lot of snow and ice left behind from last week’s ice and snowstorm. What’s thawed during the day has frozen back over at night. What happens if someone falls on ice on your property?

27 First News talked with a personal injury lawyer to find out if you can be held liable.

Ohio has something called the “Winter No Duty Rule.”

“Basically what that means is the Ohio Supreme Court has said on many occasions that in the winter no property owner owes you an obligation to protect you from natural accumulations of ice or snow,” said Attorney Michael Maillis, partner with KNR.

Meaning it’s up to you to protect yourself.

“In fact, the Supreme Court has said that in Ohio in the winter people can expect to encounter snow and ice on a daily basis and therefore they need to protect themselves,” said Maillis.

But there is an exception to the no-duty rule: if there’s an unnatural accumulation of ice and snow — like a leaky gutter that’s dropped water on your sidewalk and is frozen over.

“You can possibly be held responsible,” said Maillis.

Maillis said the state puts a second burden in front of the person trying to sue you. A burden is a legal standard used to determine who wins a lawsuit.

“So that means that even if you have an unnatural accumulation of ice if that ice is something that a reasonable person would have seen had they done a reasonable inspection as they were walking on your property then you still owe them no duty under Ohio law,” said Maillis.

Maillis said for someone to bring a claim against you for falling on your property they would need to provide sufficient supporting evidence for their claims.

Basically, it all comes back to the person walking on your property being able to realize it’s slippery and icy.

Why’s that the case?

“Could you imagine what the insurance rates would be in Ohio for businesses and homeowners if every person who came on your property in the winter who fell could sue you? No one would be able to afford the insurance,” said Maillis.