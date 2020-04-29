What does the COVID-19 pandemic mean for expecting mothers?

Until testing or a vaccine is readily available, all new or expecting mothers should continue practicing good hygiene

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Expecting parents worry about their baby’s health, but the COVID-19 pandemic has become another concern for pregnant women.

“Sometimes if women–especially if they’re pregnant–contract the disease, they are more vulnerable and they have more complications than the average patient,” said Dr. Sayed El-Azeem.

Dr. El-Azeem specializes in high-risk pregnancies. He said a woman’s immune system could be slightly compromised during any pregnancy.

“For the mother, because of physiological changes of the pregnancy, they may not handle the virus, especially if it is severe, very well like other people,” he said.

For those who have high-risk pregnancies, it may be due to a pre-existing medical condition as well. Their condition, plus the changes in the body while pregnant, can make those women more vulnerable.

There is also the concern for the baby’s health.

“Some viruses can be transmitted to the baby. They can cause miscarriage, they can cause congenital anomalies and some other complications for the baby,” El-Azeem said.

However, he said that is the worst case scenario.

“Most of the babies, if they get the COVID, they fair very well, even if they are newborns,” El-Azeem said.

Overall, El-Azeem said until testing or a vaccine is readily available, all new or expecting mothers should continue practicing good hygiene and social distancing.