What are your health needs? One Valley county wants to know

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Health officials in Columbiana County want to know what your health needs are.

Anyone over 18 in the county can share their ideas and opinions through an anonymous online or mail-in survey. The information will be used to prioritize and measure unmet needs for future planning.

The online survey takes 10 to 15 minutes and will be available online until Nov. 19.

Paper copies of the survey are also available through the following collaborating organizations:

Akron Children’s Hospital

Columbiana County Community Action Agency

Columbiana County Educational Services Center

Columbiana County Health District

Columbiana County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board

East Liverpool City Hospital

East Liverpool Health District

Family & Children First Council

Ohio State University Extension

Salem City Health District

Salem Regional Medical Center

The survey results will be put into a report, which will help the health care community develop planning and recommendations for improvements.

In addition to the survey, a series of focus groups and interviews will be conducted.

A final report on all the data will be released in June 2022 in the Columbiana County Health Needs Assessment (CCHNA).