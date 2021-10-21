What are your health needs? One Valley county wants to know

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Health officials in Columbiana County want to know what your health needs are.
Anyone over 18 in the county can share their ideas and opinions through an anonymous online or mail-in survey. The information will be used to prioritize and measure unmet needs for future planning.
The online survey takes 10 to 15 minutes and will be available online until Nov. 19.
Paper copies of the survey are also available through the following collaborating organizations:
- Akron Children’s Hospital
- Columbiana County Community Action Agency
- Columbiana County Educational Services Center
- Columbiana County Health District
- Columbiana County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board
- East Liverpool City Hospital
- East Liverpool Health District
- Family & Children First Council
- Ohio State University Extension
- Salem City Health District
- Salem Regional Medical Center
The survey results will be put into a report, which will help the health care community develop planning and recommendations for improvements.
In addition to the survey, a series of focus groups and interviews will be conducted.
A final report on all the data will be released in June 2022 in the Columbiana County Health Needs Assessment (CCHNA).