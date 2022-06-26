(WKBN) – The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has changed the options some people have if they don’t want to be parents.

Both Ohio and Pennsylvania have Safe Haven Laws.

Knowing your rights as a pregnant person is important.

If you are not ready to be a parent both Ohio and Pa. have laws in place so you can give the child up safely.

Ohio’s Department of Job and Family Services provides resources online for people seeking information.

Only the birth parents can give up the child without facing consequences. The state says the baby must appear to not have been abused.

Ohio parents have up to thirty days and Pa. parents have 28 days since giving birth to give the baby up.

At this point, the baby will receive medical attention if needed.

The baby can be only be given up to the following: a medical worker within a hospital, a medical worker at a fire or emergency department or a peace officer with a law enforcement agency under Pa’s law.

Since Safe Haven’s inception in Pennsylvania, 51 newborns have been relinquished to hospitals and subsequently adopted.

Safe Haven Laws also allow birth parents to be unsure in the decision.

The department of human services says parents who change their minds can call the county children’s agency.

For more information, visit the Ohio and Pennsylvania Safe Haven websites.