‘We’ve parked here for years’: Local veterans have a bone to pick over parking at Fairgrounds

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A number of local veterans at the Canfield Fairgrounds have a bone to pick with directors of the Mill Creek MetroParks.

First News heard from a number of vets who are volunteering at tents on the southern edge of the Fairgrounds, right across from the Park system’s MacMahon Hall, and it’s parking lot.

The vets say they used to be able to park there for free and have easy access to the Fairgrounds, especially since many of them are elderly and disabled.

But this year, the Park is charging $10 a car per day.

“And then somebody made the comment, ‘Well, we can get the passes.’ We don’t need passes. We’ve parked there for years, OK? This is what we do. This is our fundraiser to help people,” said Dale Baringer, a disabled veteran.

After First News brought the issue up with park directors, we were sent an email indicating they do offer free parking to “requested” veterans, volunteers and other staff.

Money collected through “public” parking will benefit the Mill Creek MetroParks Foundation.