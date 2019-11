The street will be closed for sewer improvements

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Struthers officials announced that Wetmore Drive will be closed until further notice.

Starting 8 p.m. on Friday, the street will be closed for sewer improvements.

Residents from the east side of Wetmore to Yellow Creek Circle can access their homes from Center Street. Residents on the west side can access their homes from Route 616.

For further information, contact J.S. Bova Excavating at 234-254-4040 or city hall at 330-755-2181.