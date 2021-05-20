Western Reserve league champion, school record holder named ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve senior Olivia Altiere has played many sports for the Blue Devils, including basketball, volleyball, cheerleading and softball, but her biggest passion is running track.

“Everyone who is here really wants to be here and loves being here,” Altiere said. “So I really enjoy coming out and being with everyone, especially my relay group and everyone else that likes to push me to be the best that I can.”

Altiere mainly participates in relay events. She is a two-time regional qualifier, a league champion and a county champion. She also holds the school records for the fastest times in the 4x100m and 4x200m.

“Knowing that when I come back here to watch my brother who will play and run, it’s really an accomplishment to know that I really made a mark on the school and kids will try to look up to me one day, which I really enjoy,” she said.

In the classroom, Altiere has only missed four days of school. She posts a perfect 4.0 GPA and is graduating as valedictorian.

“I’m definitely a person that everything needs to be done or that really stresses me out,” Altiere added. “So my work definitely comes before all my sports and everything.”

Altiere is a member of the National Honor Society, student council and Reserve Heroes. She also enjoys volunteering and has logged over 100 hours of community service.

“We do a Blue Devils face painting thing that we like to participate in,” she said. “We do that. I’ve also helped kindergarten classrooms with their centers and I really enjoy doing that. They’re always super happy and I love going down there. It almost doesn’t even feel like it’s necessarily charity work. I just really enjoy doing it.”

Altiere will continue her track and field career at Ohio Northern next year. She plans on studying nursing.

“I visited that campus for the very first time over the summer,” Altiere said. “Once I stepped on campus, I basically instantly fell in love. It was so pretty. Everyone was so nice. The people there are so welcoming and were so helpful with everything I needed help with.”