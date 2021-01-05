Western Reserve Joint Fire District receives water donation from beer maker

R.L. Lipton Distributing dropped off nearly 100 cases of canned drinking water Tuesday from the beer maker

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A big donation from Anheuser-Busch will help ensure firefighters from several local departments stay hydrated on the job.

R.L. Lipton Distributing dropped off nearly 100 cases of canned drinking water Tuesday from the beer maker as part of a nationwide program to help firefighters when they’re responding to emergencies.

The Western Reserve Joint Fire District, which covers Poland Village and township, was one of just three departments in Ohio to receive the water.

The department will share its donation with neighboring Coitsville and Lowellville.