33 News at 6

LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News at 6

Western Reserve Joint Fire District receives water donation from beer maker

Local News

R.L. Lipton Distributing dropped off nearly 100 cases of canned drinking water Tuesday from the beer maker

by: Gerry Ricciutti

Posted: / Updated:

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A big donation from Anheuser-Busch will help ensure firefighters from several local departments stay hydrated on the job.

R.L. Lipton Distributing dropped off nearly 100 cases of canned drinking water Tuesday from the beer maker as part of a nationwide program to help firefighters when they’re responding to emergencies.

The Western Reserve Joint Fire District, which covers Poland Village and township, was one of just three departments in Ohio to receive the water.

The department will share its donation with neighboring Coitsville and Lowellville.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com