POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Joint Fire District is hosting an open house Tuesday evening.

It’s at Station 91 on South Main Street in Poland.

The event runs from 6-8 p.m.

The community is invited to tour the facility, where you can meet the firefighters and participate in fire prevention activities.

The Western Reserve Joint Fire District is marking 100 years of service this year.

It will be hosting open houses at each of its three fire stations throughout the summer.

For more information, visit www.PolandFire.org.