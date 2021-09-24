Western Pa. business expanding, creating nearly 700 new, full-time jobs

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – An expansion project in Western Pennsylvania will create nearly 700 new, full-time jobs, according to Governor Tom Wolf.

Pharmacy provider Express Med Pharmaceuticals, also named SelectRX, is investing $8 million into an expansion project at their Center Township site which is home to inventory, process flow, staging and shipping and receiving operations.

Express Med Pharmaceuticals was acquired by SelectQuote, Inc. The company has operated as a mail-order pharmacy for years and most recently developed customized pill packs, focusing on multi-dosages by day and time for patients.

The company has been awarded $1 million dollars in grants through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

“This funding serves as an invaluable tool in Express Med Pharmaceuticals’ continued growth in the commonwealth and ability to serve their consumers for healthcare needs,” Wolf said.

Wolf said many of the 674 jobs that will be created over the next three years will be remote.