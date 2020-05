The westbound lanes have been closed since the middle of last month

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A well-traveled piece of highway in Trumbull County is back open on Friday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reopened the westbound lanes of State Route 82, between State Route 46 and Elm Road.

The westbound lanes have been closed since the middle of last month after a culvert collapsed, causing a sinkhole to open.