EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Community members and trustees weighed in at the township meeting that focused heavily on whether or not a landfill belongs at a West Point location.

The open meeting took place Wednesday evening at Beaver Local High School to discuss a Western Pennsylvania-based waste disposal company that wants to build a landfill 11 miles north of East Liverpool.

It would go off State Route 45 in the West Point area, on land the former Rosebud Mining Company once occupied.

Ed Vogel, vice president of the Mars, Pennsylvania-based Vogel Holding Inc., said he’s applied to the Environmental Protection Agency to build a landfill.

“We would be able to internalize and dump our own trash, is really the main gist of it — that I won’t have to use my competitors’ landfills,” Vogel said.

Vogel Holding — under the name West Point Renewables — already operates a waste transfer station on the land, which residents say they’re OK with.

Some of the people living in the area are against it.

Jamie Nentwick-Haney — along with the Madison Township trustees — is leading the effort to stop the landfill.

“I am against having a landfill on the property. I’m not against having the company here,” Nentwick-Haney said.

Residents say a landfill could harm their water.

“West Point is nothing but wells, they’re all going to be ruined,” said Wayne Chamberlain, trustee. “[There are] underground mines that are there, and the ones that we don’t know about — if those cave in, and the materials under there and everything, they’re all going to go straight to our water.”

Chamberlain recalled the days of the former East Liverpool landfill — which ruined some nearby wells.

“Luckily, they were able to run a water line out there to help those people, but that took a long time. And we’re going to face the same thing here,” Chamberlain said.

Vogel said today’s landfills are nothing like those of the past. The West Point landfill will be double-lined, the methane gas will be captured and converted into natural gas, and nothing hazardous will be accepted.

“I don’t think they need to be concerned by us because it is heavily regulated. It is monitored on a quarterly basis,” Vogel said.

Vogel Holding has been around 65 years. It also operates a landfill near Harmony, Pennsylvania.

Vogel hopes to have all the EPA permits in place sometime next year and have the landfill complete at the end of 2024.