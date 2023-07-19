SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitos in Mercer County.

It was found after analyzing mosquitos collected from Sharon, according to the Mercer County Conservation District.

The Conservation District recommends people in the city near the Budd Street Bridge take extra precautions, such as applying insect repellant, plus wearing long sleeve shirts and pants outdoors during dusk and dawn.

It was also recommended that all businesses and residents should reduce mosquito breeding habitats by eliminating standing water, such as bird baths, discarded tires or any other

containers capable of retaining standing water.

West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne disease that can, in rare instances, cause encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain.

One in five people infected will develop a mild infection called West Nile fever with symptoms including fever, headache, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

One in 150 people infected will develop a mild infection called West Nile encephalitis with symptoms including fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness and paralysis.

Those infected with a mild infection often fully recover in a few days; however, symptoms of a severe infection can last several weeks. Neurological effects may be permanent and the infection can be fatal.

There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus. The best way to prevent the disease is to avoid mosquito bites.

The risk of acquiring the virus is greatest from July through September

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.