SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County is alerting residents once again to the West Nile Virus that has been found in the local mosquito population.

A notice sent out Monday said the West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitos collected from the city of Sharon.

A second positive test has come back since an alert was issued in July for the same area. Tests are done weekly, according to the Mercer County Conservation District.

Businesses and residents near the Budd Street Bridge should take extra precautions such as applying insect repellant and wearing long sleeves shirts and pants when outdoors during dusk and dawn.

Stand water, including in bird baths and other containers should be dumped out.