West Middlesex parents protest new Pa. mask mandate in schools

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – A group of parents in West Middlesex are protesting the state’s new mask mandate in schools.

About 12 parents gathered outside the West Middlesex school complex Tuesday in protest of the new guidelines.

Governor Tom Wolf announced last week that he was reversing course on letting each district decide their own mask policy by imposing a mandate through an order drafted by Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam.

Wolf blamed misinformation and school board intimidation for his decision to not let local boards decide.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.