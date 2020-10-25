West Middlesex Junior-Senior High School to switch to virtual learning for two weeks

In an email to parents and guardians, the school district said the teacher is a secondary teaching staff member

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WYTV) – West Middlesex schools informed students and their families Friday that the Junior-Senior High School will transition to online learning.

In a letter from the superintendent, the school board decided to go to virtual learning through Wednesday, Nov. 4. Students can return to the hybrid A/B schedule on Nov. 5.

The letter stated that a secondary school student tested positive for coronavirus, but has not been present on campus since Oct. 15.

An email, separate from the letter, was also sent to parents notifying them a secondary teaching staff member had tested positive for coronavirus.

The emails also said one elementary student who was identified as a close contact and will be required to quarantine.

The elementary school schedule and instructional model will not be interrupted.

According to their letter, there are no other necessary precautions for their elementary faculty, staff or students at this time.

West Middlesex schools remind students, staff and families to continue following recommendations and protocols for mitigation.

Any specific questions or concerns should be direction to the elementary office at 724-634-3030, Ext. 2001 or tmild@wmasd.k12.pa.us.