West Middlesex fire department holds memorial parade

WEST MIDDLESEX, Ohio (WKBN) — The West Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department had a 9/11 memorial of the twin towers on display.

“As first responders and firefighters, it really hits home because 343 of our fellow firemen lost their lives that day,” Volunteer firefighter Torrie Hawkins said.

The memorial was built to scale and included the exact number of firefighters lost in the tragedy.

“A lot of people, they enjoy seeing it, you know, it hits home to a lot of people who witnessed that day and were born or alive during that time,” Hawkins said.

The fire department teamed up with other local fire departments for the parade to memorialize the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

“For me and a lot of other guys here in the department, they remember exactly where they were at when, you know, we found out 20 years ago what had happened, and I think that says enough,” said fire department president Adam Garrett.

Two neighboring fire departments put up their ladders to hang an American flag under it.

Once the parade procession passed under the flag, they were silent for the remainder of the parade for the fallen heroes.

The parade kicked off with helicopters flying above the flag. They trailed above the whole parade route off of Route 18.

“A lot of people that are younger, don’t realize what maybe happened that day. Hopefully this has people remember who are old enough to remember and they hopefully this sparks some interest. Unfortunately, for the younger people, to kind of look back at the recent history of what happened,” Garrett said.

After the parade there was a small service with speakers about 9/11. It was held at West Middlesex Junior and Senior High School.