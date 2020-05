The decision was made to keep the community safe from COVID-19

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WYTV) – According to a Facebook post, the West Middlesex Community Pool has made the decision to not reopen this summer.

As of Sunday, Mercer County is still in the yellow phase of reopening in the state. Lawrence County was one of 17 counties able to move to the green phase beginning May 29.