YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just in time for the New Year’s weekend, motorists can once again travel the length of West Federal Street in downtown Youngstown.

The roadway has been repaved and is now open to traffic from Central Square to Fifth Avenue.

The work on West Federal Street was part of a $27 million facelift for the downtown area that started three and a half years ago.

Re-construction of the area between Market and Phelps Streets is expected to begin in the spring.