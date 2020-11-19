West Farmington man gets prison time after pleading guilty to rape charges

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A West Farmington man will spend at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape and gross sexual imposition charges on Wednesday.

John Hostetler, 63, entered his plea Wednesday in Judge Wyatt McKay’s courtroom.

The judge sentenced Hostetler to three 10-year-to-life sentences on the rape charges and 24 months on the gross sexual imposition charges, to be served concurrently.

He was also ordered to register as a Tier 3 sex offender.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Hostetler in May on charges from an investigation into a crime that happened several years prior.