NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Bond was set at $50,000 for a West Farmington man charged with rape.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Hostetler, 63, on Thursday.

Investigators wouldn’t say much about the case but said the crime happened seven or eight years ago.

Hostetler appeared in court via video for his arraignment on Friday. He’s due in court again at 10 a.m., May 28.