Former West Branch teacher pleads guilty to sex charge

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – A former local teacher has pleaded guilty to a sex charge in Portage County.

Matthew Thomas, who was a teacher at West Branch High School when he was charged, entered a guilty plea to sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor charge, in Portage County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday.

The other charges against him were dismissed, according to court records.

Thomas was accused of having sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl in May 2015, according to the indictment. Investigators said the victim was not Thomas’ student, WJW reports.

He faces up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine, as well as registering as a sex offender.

Thomas worked as a history teacher and soccer coach. Last year, he was administratively assigned to home, pending the outcome of the case against him.

Wednesday, the district released the following statement, saying he will no longer be employed there.