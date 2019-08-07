West Branch Schools will have levy on ballot this fall

The tax is for a three-year period and would have to be renewed by voters

BELOIT, Ohio (WYTV) – Voters in the West Branch School District will be voting on a levy this November.

It’s a half-percent earned income tax that would only be applied to someone getting income from an employer.

Retirees would not pay the tax on their Social Security or other retirement benefits.

“The board made the decision to reduce the number of years that this would impact the residents of the community and kept the requested dollar amount the same,” Superintendent Timothy Saxton said.

West Branch Schools said they have made significant cuts in personnel and operational expenses in the last three years, but it’s not enough to cover rising costs.

“The West Branch School community is invested in student success, both in and out of the classroom,” Saxton said. “The board and administration have worked together to reduce positions, eliminate programming and shift responsibilities. Unfortunately, in the end, this can have a detrimental effect on student success. We want to ensure the future success of our students and plan out the financial needs of the district.”

The board of education voted unanimously to put the measure on the ballot.