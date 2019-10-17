West Branch Schools look to taxpayers as money dwindles

Voters have rejected income tax proposals the past two times, but the superintendent wants them to know the district can't continue operating without more money

BELOIT, Ohio (WYTV) – A new income tax proposal for people in the West Branch School District may not seem so new this year. The district is proposing a half-percent income tax for the third straight election.

The last time voters in the Beloit area approved an income tax was in 1995. It expired three years later.

For the past two elections, it’s been reintroduced — but failed both times.

“We have a lot of community support for our kids,” Superintendent Tim Saxton said. “However, the people believe that we can continue operating without additional funds.”

He said the district is in serious need of more money.

The three-year tax would generate close to $900,000 each year. That money could fix roofs, buy buses and go toward a new STEM initiative for students.

“We really want to push this forward because we are competing with schools that do have full-time STEM initiatives,” Saxton said.

He said West Branch’s income tax will not affect those with fixed incomes.

We tried talking to people who have voted against the last two proposals, but no one wanted to comment.

East Palestine is the only other local school district proposing a new income tax.