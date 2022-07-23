BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch Local School District is looking to put a 0.5% earned income tax levy on the ballot in November.

According to the district, the money would be used for improved safety measures, to increase career tech offerings and remove the pay-to-play model.

“Over the past few years, we have made many decisions to make our district fiscally sound, including evaluating our district’s buildings and staffing and making adjustments to responsibly use the funds we receive,” said Micki Egli, West Branch superintendent, in a statement.

The district closed the Knox building in 2020, but the building will reopen this fall as a local daycare center is leasing the space. Along with the daycare, West Branch Preschool classrooms will relocate to the building.

“Technology is constantly evolving and student needs change,” Egli added. “This levy would provide the ability to enact a number of initiatives supporting student mental health and well-being, offering additional career pathways for graduates, and significantly advancing the safety measures in our district.”

The district plans to hold informational community meetings about the levy, but the details of those meetings haven’t been released yet.