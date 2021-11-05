West Branch High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Seeking their 28th winning season in a row, West Branch opens the 2021-22 season at Garfield on November 22. The Lady Warriors have won 5 of the last eight District championships.

This year, West Branch must replace six seniors including Jillian Pidgeon (8.4 ppg), Emma Egli (5.4 ppg), Riley Tuel (3.3 ppg) and Bella Laut (4.0 ppg). The Warriors will welcome back a pair of seniors in Sydney Mercer (8.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg) – who earned 2nd-Team All-Eastern Buckeye honors – and Anna Lippiatt (7.2 ppg). Junior Hannah Egli is also back along with a solid sophomore group led by Sophie Gregory (4.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg), Livvie Showalter (3.4 ppg) and Mikalyn Fitts. Featured newcomers are juniors Cami Campbell, Daphne Snyder and Baylee Waugaman. They’ll be joined by a pair of sophomores – Kennedy Berger and Chloe Dennison.

“Our two experienced seniors – Synder and Anna – need to step up and be great leaders,” indicates coach Walt DeSheilds. “As we mix those younger players into our starting lineup, as well as developing more depth off of our bench. It’ll be about how the team unselfishly comes together and develops great team chemistry, which will determine our success. The winning tradition and culture of our program, starts with the relationships of the players and coaches, working hard every day and coming together as a family. We still have the same high expectations, it comes down to how much are they willing to work and compete to earn those goals.”

West Branch Warriors

Head Coach: Walt DeShields, 17th season

2020-21 Record: 20-5 (9-3), 3rd place in EBC

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 47.3

Scoring Defense: 33.3

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Sydney Mercer – 8.1

Rebounding: Sydney Mercer – 6.2

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 20 – at Garfield

Nov. 23 – Canfield

Nov. 27 – at East Liverpool

Dec. 1 – at Alliance

Dec. 4 – Carrollton

Dec. 8 – Fitch

Dec. 11 – vs. Poland (United way Classic)

Dec. 15 – Salem

Dec. 18 – at Canton South

Dec. 20 – vs. West Geauga (at GlenOak)

Dec. 22 – Minerva

Dec. 29 – at New Philadelphia

Jan. 5 – Marlington

Jan. 8 – Alliance

Jan. 12 – at Carrollton

Jan. 15 – at Chippewa

Jan. 19 – Cardinal Mooney

Jan. 22 – at Salem

Jan. 29 – Canton South

Feb. 2 – Boardman

Feb. 5 – at Minerva

Feb. 9 – at Marlington