West Branch girls basketball team excited to head to state semifinals, embracing lack of fans

Many of their fans won't be making the trip to Columbus with them, all because of the coronavirus

BELOIT, Ohio (WYTV) – On Thursday, the West Branch girls basketball team will take the court for the state semifinals. But, many of their fans won’t be making the trip to Columbus with them, all because of the coronavirus.

The Lady Warriors talked about what it will be like playing in front of an almost empty gym.

“I think we’re embracing it and we’re going to make the best out of it,” said senior Peyton Alazaus.

About 200 people gathered outside West Branch High School on Wednesday for a pep rally. A few hours earlier, the gym was full of high schoolers and middle schoolers.

They all got together to send the girls off for their state semifinals game.

“The players were disappointed, kind of angry, really. You have to step back a little bit and think of health and safety,” said head coach Walt DeShields.

Due to COVID-19, on Tuesday, OHSAA announced, quote, “Student-athletes on the 16 state qualifying teams will each be permitted to designate four family members who will be permitted to purchase single-session tickets at St. John Arena.”

“I know our fans aren’t with us, at least all of them. We’ll definitely still feel them with us,” said senior Carly Scarpitti.

The team is used to playing in front of large crowds, but this week’s game will be a whole new setting.

“It’s going to be quieter than usual but I think we’ll still be able to play good and have energy,” said senior Hannah Ridgway.

“It’s going to feel a little bit more like a scrimmage, but it’s not,” DeShields said.

One parent said he feels it takes away from the girls’ experience.

“That’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience that they were only going to get part of that experience. They weren’t going to get the fan portion of it now,” said John Scarpitti.

DeShields said he wants to keep his team focused on one thing.

“It doesn’t matter, you’re playing for a state title. We’ll go play in a parking lot. It’s for the state championship, which is what they’ve always dreamed about,” he said.