West Branch class teaches students how to build and operate a small business

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch Middle School entrepreneurs have launched a silkscreen business, but silkscreening is just one of the projects the students are doing.

The young entrepreneurs are learning how to build a business, a skill set their teacher says is very important, especially at their age.

Through the program, they are learning a multitude of skills as they operate just like a small business. They created a product, Attex T-shirts, found their target consumers and got to work. They even made a commercial.

“The students would go out and research different companies and find out what the cost of the shirts were, what the cost of like ink and emulsions, screens, all those kinds of things. So they could find out what everything costs and find out what their profit margins are going to be,” said Scott Davis, West Branch Middle and High School’s career-based intervention coordinator.

But more importantly, the program helps open up opportunities for students to find things they are good at and can make a career out of.

“We go in and we explore all kinds of different things so they can figure out… maybe they have a talent that would fit a career they never even thought of,” Davis said.

“I’ve learned a lot of skills I didn’t know I had throughout this class, like with the T-shirts,” said seventh-grader Hailey Cross.

Davis says it’s so important to introduce programs like these at a young age because they could shape a student’s whole life.

“Once they get into it and they start realizing the different things, then they’re more apt to say, ‘Hey, let’s try something else or come up with a new idea,'” Davis said.

Davis also says if any businesses want to partner with them to please reach out. He is always looking for new experiences to show his students.